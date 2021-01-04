KEYSER, W.Va. — Youth in West Virginia can participate in 4-H Special Interest clubs with seven different virtual programs that are free and offered to all youth in third grade and above.
“All topics will be interactive and taught by WVU Extension 4-H agents,” said Margaret Miltenberger of the Mineral County West Virginia University Extension Office.
All sessions begin at 6:30 p.m.
Global Foods will be offered Jan. 19 and 26 and Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23. An ingredient list will be provided.
Agriculture Tuesdays will be offered on the same dates. Explore plants, animals, soils and bugs.
Healthy Snacks, Jan. 20 and 27 and Feb. 3, 10, 17, and 24. 4-H Photography will be offered on the same dates. Awards will be given,
Beginner CS First Scratch, Jan. 18 and 25 and Feb. 1 and 8. Use computer coding to create animated programs.
Intermediate CS First Scratch, Jan. 21 and 28 and Feb. 4 and 11.
This is 4-H!, Jan. 18 and 25 and Feb. 1 and 8.
To register for a SPIN club, visit 4h.zsuite.org and enroll in 4-H with your county. Then select the “event” option to choose the topic.
For more information, call 304-788-3621 or email m.miltenberger@mail.wvu.edu.
