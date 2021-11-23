BEDFORD, Pa. — The Bedford County Players will present “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” at the Bedford Church of the Brethren on Dec. 3-4 and 10-11. Friday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday shows are at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be reserved by calling 814-623-7555.
“A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” was written by and adapted for the stage by Joe Landry; the music was written by Kevin Connors.
The Charles Dickens holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. The actors read from scripts at old microphones while sound effects and music are performed live.
Kay Dull is the director, Jim Dull is the technical director and Patti Bonn is the stage manager.
The cast includes Gorden Shelp, Perry Picoriello, Matt Godissart, Sue Buttermark, Samantha Diehl, Lee Seese, Scott Shoup, Jonathan Kirk, Laura Bane and Rod Horner.
