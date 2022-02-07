CRESAPTOWN — A&P/Superfresh retirees and former employees will meet for breakfast Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. at Lashbaugh's Bar & Grill.
For additional information, contact Shirley Powell at 301-729-6175 or Shirley Geary at 301-724-4371.
CUMBERLAND — Mary Catherine Beard, 85, passed Feb. 6, 2022. Visitation: Scarpelli Funeral Home, Feb. 9, 5 to 7 p.m. Christian Burial Mass: SS Peter and Paul, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. Interment: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
CUMBERLAND — Rosella Elizabeth Grove, 97, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at home. Visitation: Upchurch Funeral Home, P.A., Cumberland, Friday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral following at 1 p.m. Interment: MSVC Rocky Gap.
