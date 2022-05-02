CUMBERLAND — The Western Maryland Health System Auxiliary will hold A Shimmering Summer Night gala on June 4 from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Cumberland Country Club.
The event features a cocktail buffet, silent auction and dancing to the sounds of Queen City Funk and Soul. Proceeds benefit UPMC’s Center for Hope and Healing, a 24/7 crisis resource facility for people struggling with opioid addiction and other substance misuse.
Tickets are on sale at www.wmhs.com/shimmering-night.
In 2019, the auxiliary made a five-year, $1 million commitment to the new crisis resource facility as part of the organization’s pledge to combat opioid addiction in the region.
The auxiliary has met more than half its goal, in large part due to the generosity of its donors.
Construction of the facility was completed in August 2020 on property adjacent to UPMC Western Maryland off Willowbrook Road.
Over 250 patients and families have received services. During an average stay of five days, individuals are provided resources and guidance to craft a personalized treatment plan with referrals into long-term and outpatient care and counseling.
“So many in our community have been affected by the epidemic of addiction,” said Kim Kremer, auxiliary president and co-chair of the fundraiser.
“By hosting this event, we invite our community to join us in supporting this valuable cause that can be life-changing for so many.”
For more information, contact auxiliary liaison Sharon Cosgrove at cosgrovesr@upmc.edu.
