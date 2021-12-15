CUMBERLAND — A strong desire to travel among those who stayed home last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been driving holiday travel volume all year and the end of the year holiday travel season is no exception.
“If there is one thing we have seen at AAA throughout the year, it is pent-up demand for travel. Whether people are hitting the road for an overdue visit with friends and family or planning a more significant getaway, there is little discouraging them,” said Ragina Ali, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Maryland and Washington, D.C.
AAA does not expect concerns related to the omicron variant to significantly impact year-end travel given that newly imposed travel restrictions apply only to international travel — not domestic, leisure travel. AAA expects both the roads and the airports to be extremely busy from Dec. 23 through New Year’s, as they have been over most holiday weekends since the COVID-19 vaccines became widely available.
Despite news of the new variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not changed its guidelines, maintaining that it is safe for those who are fully vaccinated to travel.
Although the national gas price average has been trending downward for the better part of a month, prices are still over $1 more than a year ago.
AAA is not anticipating that higher gas prices will impact holiday travel.
