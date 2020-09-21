CUMBERLAND –– Every day in America, too many children ride in car seats that have been installed incorrectly or are riding in the wrong car seats for their ages and sizes.
According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, child restraint systems are often used incorrectly. An estimated 59% of car seats and 20% of booster seats are misused in a way that could reduce their effectiveness. Even worse, some children ride while completely unbuckled.
During National Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 20-26, AAA Mid-Atlantic urges parents to review their state’s car seat law, be sure children are in the proper child seat or booster for their age and size, avoid common mistakes and seek expert assistance with car seat installation.
“Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children,” said Ragina C. Ali, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Using car seats that are age- and size-appropriate is the best way to keep your children safe. Car seats, booster seats and seat belts can make all the difference.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics advises parents to keep their children’s car seats in the rear-facing position for as long as possible. Previously, the AAP recommended rear-facing car seats up until the age of 2.
Three out of four child safety seats are installed incorrectly, according to NHTSA. With thousands of combinations of child safety seats and vehicle belt systems, it’s important for parents to read both the vehicle owner’s manual and the child safety seat instructions before installing a seat.
Safety seat harnesses should always be snug and lie flat without twists. Harnesses should be at or below the child’s shoulders when rear-facing and at or above the shoulders when forward-facing in order to hold the child’s body upright and against the seat. The chest clip should be positioned at armpit level.
Gadgetry that didn’t come with the seat or wasn’t purchased from the manufacturer to use with the seat cannot be guaranteed to be safe and should not be used. This includes strap covers, mirrors and toys.
Register your car seat or booster seat with the seat manufacturer so you can be notified in the event of a recall. For more information, visit nhtsa.gov/carseat. The Maryland Department of Health’s Kids In Safety Seats program is offering video car seat assistance.
Registration is available at the department’s website.
