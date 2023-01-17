MCHENRY — AAUW-Garrett Branch will host a presentation about the history of AAUW on Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in Room 206 at Garrett College. Before the meeting, members and friends will meet at 5:30 p.m. for dinner at Moonshadow.
The American Association of University Women was started in 1881 as a way of encouraging more women to attend university. The AAUW-Garrett Branch was established in 1946.
The speaker will be Dian Belanger, an AAUW life member who has held leadership positions at the branch, state and national levels. A history teacher for much of her career and later a public historian, she will share the history of the nation’s largest and oldest women’s equity organization.
Judy Carbone has served as president of the AAUW-Garrett Branch since 2016. “As a member for over 20 years, I am proud of our history, proud of our accomplishments nationally and locally and excited that Dian will help us learn more about our legacy,” she said.
Belanger will speak mostly about the history of the national AAUW organization. Past president of the Kensington-Rockville and former Rockville AAUW branches and president of the Maryland State Division, she also served as Middle Atlantic Regional director, Legal Advocacy Fund director, executive vice president and Educational Foundation Program vice president. An endowed Dian Belanger International Fellowship was funded by AAUW MD members in her honor. She has volunteered with the AAUW Capitol Hill Lobby Corps and works with the AAUW Archives Corps.
Belanger has published three peer-reviewed books and worked as associate curator and technical editor for engineering exhibits at the National Building Museum and curatorial associate and docent at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. She is a docent at the National Portrait Gallery. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree summa cum laude in history from the University of Minnesota Duluth and a Master of Arts in American studies from George Washington University with additional graduate work at the University of Southern California and California State University, Los Angeles.
For additional information, contact Carbone at judy@corgi-cottage.com or 301-616-5036.
