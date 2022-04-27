ACCIDENT — Accident Elementary School has created an outdoor classroom and schoolyard arboretum with help from the Maryland Forest Service.
Students from Erin Ash’s third grade classroom and Forest Service staff Melissa Nash and Tim Cole planted 11 native species of trees in the schoolyard, including oak, poplar, spruce, serviceberry, elderberry and pine. The students took part in a training on how to properly plant each tree based on its size and root system. Pairs of third graders worked together to dig the hole and plant each tree using the proper techniques.
The students used measuring techniques and learned about proper tree spacing to eliminate overcrowding and competition. They also learned how to place bark protectors around the tree and weed barricades at the base of the trees. “The outdoor projects we are doing are one of the reasons our school is the best school ever,” said third grader Carmen Knotts.
Each year, the third grade classrooms will add up to 10 trees to the arboretum. An apple orchard made up of 20 trees was planted earlier this month. Classrooms will have a chance to adopt a section of a vegetable garden at the school as well. A partnership between Accident Elementary and Northern’s FFA greenhouse program will be incorporated into the planting project. A new walking trail will wrap the full half mile around the school property, weaving between the orchard, the garden and through the newly planted arboretum.
All projects have been made possible through private fundraising and donations. Accident Elementary will host Art in the Schoolyard, a fundraising event on June 9. Student art will be featured in a silent auction format. Free outdoor games and activities, music, dance demonstrations and fire and safety displays will be part of the event.
