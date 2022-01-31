CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland’s Automotive Technology Program will offer service attendants and technicians a new resume builder — the chance to learn to service a Tesla electric vehicle. Thanks to a $100,000 Innovation Grant from the Maryland State Department of Education, a fully electric Tesla Model 3 will round out the college’s teaching fleet this spring, joining another EV, a Chevrolet Bolt, as well as gasoline and diesel engine vehicles and stand-alone engines.
“It’s not every day that you order a Tesla,” said David Jones, vice president of advancement and community relations. “But as car makers increasingly produce more EV and hybrid vehicles, specialized training on these unique systems is in demand.”
For Ray Hunt, program director, it’s part of preparing students to meet the demands of ever-changing technologies in the automotive service industry. When the college added domestic pickup diesel engines to its automotive course material, it tapped into an unmet need — preparing graduates to service passenger truck diesel vehicles. ACM sees a similar opportunity with regard to fully electric and hybrid vehicles to train students and upskill current industry professionals to meet a growing need.
“Getting ahead and staying ahead in the automotive technology industry requires cutting-edge skills. Whether you’re just starting out or you’ve been in the industry for some time, experience with diesel and EV systems increases your marketability,” said Hunt.
The ACM Foundation offers five scholarships with multiple awards for career automotive technology students.
Visit www.allegany.edu/automotive-technology or contact 301-784-5461 or rhunt@allegany.edu.
