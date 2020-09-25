CUMBERLAND — The Allegany College of Maryland Foundation recently announced the selection of area students for College Achievement Award scholarships to continue to attend ACM.
Receiving the awards were Kristen Baer, Westernport; Wesley Blubaugh, Lonaconing; Wil Brauer, Cumberland; Madeline Cullen, Frostburg; Thomas Dumas, Cumberland; Kaitlyn Morrissey, Cumberland; Natalie Murray, Rawlings; Hannah Reynard, LaVale; Phoebe Shuttleworth, Mount Savage; Christian Speir, Frostburg; Keri Twigg, Cumberland; Emily Wagoner, Mount Savage; Destiny Warnick, Westernport; Madeline Wilburn, Cumberland; and Jaiden Woodson, Cumberland.
College Achievement Award scholarships are given to ACM sophomores who previously received Gilpin Freshman Awards and have achieved a 3.25 or better grade point average.
