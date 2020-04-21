CUMBERLAND — The Allegany College of Maryland Foundation awarded scholarships to the following students.
• Colby Barclay, Charles S. Catherman Memorial Office Technologies Scholarship and Iron Furnace 5K Run Scholarship.
• Austin Blank, Dr. W. Ardell and Wilma G. Haines Scholarship, LaVale Lions Club Scholarship and Vic Reuschlein Scholarship.
• Crendy Bridges, American Legion Post 13 Robert W. Hartsock Scholarship, Hot Stove League Scholarship and Western Maryland Building & Construction Trades Council Robert E. Englebach Jr. Memorial Scholarship.
• Zoe Browell, Ivan and Charlotte Hall Scholarship, Alice S. and Richard R. Leonard Memorial Scholarship and Droze G. and Margaret Hott Zembower Scholarship.
• Hailey Crossland, Belt Construction Group, The Hiester Scholarship and George W. and Sally Rocks Memorial Scholarship.
• Madeline R. Cullen, Bernice and Arthur Friedland Scholarship.
• Alison Cutter, Drs. Donald and Alice Alexander Scholarship.
• Alex Eichhorn, Dr. W. Ardell and Wilma G. Haines Scholarship.
• Deven Faulkner, First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union Scholarship and The Hiester Scholarship.
• Myana Gassaway, Gateway Center Scholarship.
• Lainey Golliday, Lawrence L. Wagner Memorial Scholarship and William L. Wilson Jr. & Elizabeth Gracie Memorial Scholarship.
• Shanna Gross, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 172 Scholarship.
• Zachary Kline, Potomac Federal Credit Union Rick L. Twigg Memorial Scholarship.
• Courtney Landis, DuRocher-Woodworth Scholarship for Nursing, Clayton C. Oster Memorial/Kelco Credit Union Scholarship and Earl M. & Georgianna M. Nonnenmann Memorial Nursing Scholarship.
• Shawna Layton, Matthew and Antoinette Alexander Memorial Scholarship.
• Noah Loar, Kiwanis Club of Cumberland Scholarship.
