CUMBERLAND — The Allegany College of Maryland Foundation awarded scholarships to the following students.

• Colby Barclay, Charles S. Catherman Memorial Office Technologies Scholarship and Iron Furnace 5K Run Scholarship. 

• Austin Blank, Dr. W. Ardell and Wilma G. Haines Scholarship, LaVale Lions Club Scholarship and Vic Reuschlein Scholarship.

• Crendy Bridges, American Legion Post 13 Robert W. Hartsock Scholarship, Hot Stove League Scholarship and Western Maryland Building & Construction Trades Council Robert E. Englebach Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

• Zoe Browell, Ivan and Charlotte Hall Scholarship, Alice S. and Richard R. Leonard Memorial Scholarship and Droze G. and Margaret Hott Zembower Scholarship.

• Hailey Crossland, Belt Construction Group, The Hiester Scholarship and George W. and Sally Rocks Memorial Scholarship.

• Madeline R. Cullen, Bernice and Arthur Friedland Scholarship.

• Alison Cutter, Drs. Donald and Alice Alexander Scholarship.

• Alex Eichhorn, Dr. W. Ardell and Wilma G. Haines Scholarship.

• Deven Faulkner, First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union Scholarship and The Hiester Scholarship.

• Myana Gassaway, Gateway Center Scholarship.

• Lainey Golliday, Lawrence L. Wagner Memorial Scholarship and William L. Wilson Jr. & Elizabeth Gracie Memorial Scholarship.

• Shanna Gross, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 172 Scholarship.

• Zachary Kline, Potomac Federal Credit Union Rick L. Twigg Memorial Scholarship.

• Courtney Landis, DuRocher-Woodworth Scholarship for Nursing, Clayton C. Oster Memorial/Kelco Credit Union Scholarship and Earl M. & Georgianna M. Nonnenmann Memorial Nursing Scholarship.

• Shawna Layton, Matthew and Antoinette Alexander Memorial Scholarship.

• Noah Loar, Kiwanis Club of Cumberland Scholarship.  

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you