CUMBERLAND — On the advice of its students, Allegany College of Maryland has launched a Holistic Mental Health Network to help students better identify their needs and access available college and community resources.
“If we’re to help students stay the courseand remain in school until degree completion, we must — as an institution, and more broadly, as a nation of educators — do a better job of communicating about, and connecting students to, available resources,” said Cynthia Bambara, president of ACM.
The Holistic Mental Health Network focuses on the well-being and resilience of each person and is built upon a foundation of self-care.
Students may view the network as a staircase; the first step begins with self-care.
After evaluating where they land on the staircase, also known as a continuum of care, students may click on each step to see all the suggestions and college and community resources available to them.
Students may access the network at www.allegany.edu/students/holistic-mental-health, through the Student Counseling webpage or within the Student Lounge on BrightSpace. ACM’s Student Services Coordinator and Operations Specialist Renee Gibson is available to answer questions, assist students through the self-assessment process and offer emotional support and guidance. Her office is in Room 12 of the College Center and she may be reached at rgibson@allegany.edu or 301-784-5206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.