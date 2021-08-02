CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland is offering $100 Campus Bookstore gift cards and a shot at $500 for vaccinated students enrolled in classes this fall. Students who show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination at any of the vaccination clinics, the Nurse Managed Wellness Clinic (Allied Health Building, Room 115) or the Student Services Office at the ACM Bedford County Campus to redeem their $100 gift card.
Vaccinated students who learn remotely can redeem their gift card using the Nurse Managed Wellness Clinic student portal. Contact Anna Kephart at 301-784-5670 or akephart@allegany.edu for instructions.
A vaccination lottery will award 10 vaccinated students with $500. Lottery participants must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30. Students are encouraged to share their COVID-19 selfie using #TrojanVaxxed.
“As we navigate the now normal at our campus, we want our students to be well and successful at ACM,” said Cynthia Bambara, ACM president. “We’re glad that so many of our students are choosing to get vaccinated. These incentive programs demonstrate our appreciation and they can genuinely help our students this fall, especially the $100 bookstore gift card. It will take all of us in our community working together to beat COVID-19. To that end, we’re offering on-site vaccination clinics in August with future dates to be announced.”
Clinics for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for anyone 18 and older are scheduled Aug. 18 and 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Thomas Welcome Center. Register at allegany.edu/coronavirus. Visit vaccines.gov to find other clinics in the area.
ACM’s health and safety guidance is available at allegany.edu/coronavirus or email info@allegany.edu or call 301-784-5005 with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.