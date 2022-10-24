ACM receives grant for The Pantry
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Higher Education Commission awarded $13,636 to Allegany College of Maryland and designated it a hunger-free campus.
The state-funded matching grant is earmarked for The Pantry, a permanent provider of food and personal care products for students in need.
The Student Emergency Support Committee oversees The Pantry’s operation under the leadership of co-chairs Dione Clark-Trub, an academic access and resources coordinator, and Heather Greise, an associate professor of English. The grant will expand the committee’s plans to further reduce food insecurities on campus and increase student achievement.
More about The Pantry is available at www.allegany.edu/the-pantry or www.givecampus.com/schools/AlleganyCollegeofMaryland, where donations are accepted.
