CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland will celebrate the accomplishments of 185 fall graduates during its virtual ceremony Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Jillian Kroon of Berlin, Pennsylvania, and Shana Thomas of Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, will provide the student commence address. Their prerecorded speeches will be shared during the virtual ceremony that will be livestreamed on ACM’s Facebook page @alleganycollegeofmaryland. A Facebook account is not needed to view the event.
Kroon, a medical administrative assistant major within the allied health program, graduates with an associate of applied science degree. She earned a medical administrative assistant – medical coding and billing certificate from ACM in August. A nontraditional student who frequently appeared on the dean’s list, Kroon began her studies at the Somerset Education Site and Bedford County Campus before completing her studies at the Cumberland campus. She performed her practicum hours at UPMC Somerset. Kroon is a cancer survivor and mother who worked full-time as a certified nursing assistant while earning her degree. She will discuss the importance of family support and perseverance in the pursuit of one’s education. Cindy Zumbrun, practicum coordinator for the medical assistant program, will introduce Kroon, who is employed as a medical administrative assistant in a pediatrician’s office.
Thomas, a multimedia technology major within the multimedia studies program, graduates with an associate of applied science degree. An ACM Foundation scholarship recipient and Pathways for Success program participant, Thomas consistently appeared on the dean’s list. She will attend Frostburg State University as a transfer student and junior majoring in mass communications while earning a minor in graphic design. Thomas aspires to work as a floor director for television productions after graduation. She is a performer in local theatrical productions, including the Pennsylvania Maple Festival’s annual production of “The Legend of Magic Water.” Thomas will explore what it means to get uncomfortable in order to challenge yourself to succeed. She will be introduced by James House Jr., associate professor and chair of the computer technology department.
Fall graduates will be invited to participate in the next in-person commencement ceremony.
On the day of commencement, graduates are encouraged to take photos and videos celebrating their graduation and share them on social media using #ACM2020grad.
