CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland will graduate 310 students during a virtual spring commencement ceremony May 15 at 1 p.m. The college selected four students to provide the traditional student address: Emily Imgrund, Bedford, Pennsylvania; Veronica McMillian, Oldtown; Rachel Mickle, Woodbury; and Jennifer Thomas, Cumberland. The ceremony will be streamed on ACM’s Facebook page @alleganycollegeofmaryland and later posted to the college’s YouTube channel @theACMutube.
Imgrund, a teacher education major, graduated from Bedford High School in 2018. A member of the Omicron Pi chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society, she served as the organization’s vice president of fellowship and appeared on the dean’s list. She will be a transfer student and elementary education major at Frostburg State University. Imgrund will discussgrowing up as the daughter of an ACM employee and viewing the college as her playground. She shares how the college banded together to support her, like only family can, during a health crisis and her experiences as a student.
McMillian, a cybersecurity major, graduated from Allegany High School and the Center for Career and Technical Education in 2019. She articulated five courses from CCTE to ACM to jumpstart her college career and earn her associate degree in only one year. A first-generation college student, she chose ACM because of its location and reputation and found support from her instructors not only in her classes but in preparing for job interviews. She is a member of the Omicron Pi chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society and appeared on the dean’s list. After gaining experience in the tech industry, McMillian plans to pursue her bachelor’s degree. She talks about overcoming challenges like fears, time and sometimes sleep to achieve one’s life goals.
Mickle, a multimedia technology major, graduated from Northern Bedford County High School in 2018. She is a member of the Omicron Pi chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society, appeared on the dean’s list and was an ACM Foundation scholarships recipient. She was elected Maryland/DC president for the Phi Theta Kappa Middle States Region and will be a transfer student and graphic design major at Stevenson University in the fall. Mickle discusses how stepping back from a situation or a project can offer a different and sometimes better perspective.
Thomas, a culinary arts major from Powder Springs, Georgia, earned her high school diploma in 2013. She then traveled to India and Kenya for missionary work. She entrolled in culinary arts after two semesters as a general studies major due to her interest in holistic nutrition and the program’s one-year certificate program in dietary management. She is a member of the Omicron Pi chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society, appeared on the dean’s list and was an ACM Foundation scholarship recipient. Following graduation, she and her spouse plan to hike the Appalachian Trail in two parts. Thomas discusses how the college offered, in addition to credentials and diplomas, intangible degrees in integrity, vision and passion and fostered an environment where she and other students could gain lessons in character, teamwork, perseverance and resilience.
ACM students with a 3.75 or higher GPA were invited to audition to speak. The student speakers were selected by the college’s Commencement Committee. Their speeches were professionally recorded by college faculty.
