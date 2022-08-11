LAVALE — Allegany College of Maryland President Cynthia S. Bambara will celebrate the dedication and ribbon cutting of the Western Maryland Works Training Center and MakerSpace at 37 Lane Ave. on Aug. 18 at 4 p.m.
ACM will be joined by many of its community partners in recognizing the 33,000-square foot-center, a satellite campus facility. The center contains over $3.5 million of state-of-the-art high-tech training equipment with instructional labs, classrooms, collaborative areas and staff offices. Tours of the center and demonstrations will be offered.
Western Maryland Works was established to meet workforce demand for manufacturing and technology jobs by preparing future employees for regional manufacturing and technology needs. The MakerSpace is a collaborative workspace offering 3D printing, commercial grade digital fabrication, CNC machining and woodworking labs to the public and area businesses. For more details, visit allegany.edu/wmdworks.
For more information on the dedication, contact Allissa Tomlinson at 301-784-5340 or atomlinson@allegany.edu.
