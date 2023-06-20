CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland will hold a Summer Open House and Student Housing Preview on July 17. Advance registration is required for both events by July 12 at www.allegany.edu/openhouse.
The open house has sessions at 8:30 and 10:15 a.m. Attendees will have the chance to meet with faculty members and student support service staff, learn about student clubs and activities, register for the fall semester and tour the campus and Willowbrook Woods, the college’s student housing complex. An ACM Future Student gift bag and lunch will be provided and attendees can win a tuition voucher.
In-depth tours of Willowbrook Woods begin at 1 p.m. with the final tour departing at 2:30 p.m. Residence Life staff will be available to answer questions and meet one-on-one with attendees. Registration for a specific tour time is required.
For more information, contact Lauren Winterberg, coordinator of student recruitment, at 301-784-5124, lwinterberg2@allegany.edu and via text at 301-298-2637.
-30-
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.