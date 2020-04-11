ACM to hold virtual information sessions
CUMBERLAND – Allegany College of Maryland will hold virtual question and answer sessions through Zoom from April 13-26 for prospective students and their families.
The sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday, 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday and 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Information about connecting to the Zoom calls will be shared on ACM’s website and social media accounts.
Recruiters will discuss programs of study, transfer options, financial aid, scholarships and on-campus housing. Participants can jump onto Zoom sessions to ask a question and jump off when they have the information they need.
For immediate questions, find text and email information at allegany.edu/meet-a-recruiter.
The spring open house originally scheduled for April 18 is canceled due to COVID-19 directives. Virtual campus tours through Roundme and student information are available at allegany.edu/future-students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.