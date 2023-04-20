Forestry Field Day set at ACM
CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland’s forestry department will host a Forestry Field Day for anyone considering a career in forest technology April 26 from noon to 3:30 p.m.
Registration begins in the Technology Building, followed by a campus tour and sessions in tree climbing and identification and drone flying. Attendees may collect stamps for their participation in each activity for a chance to win prizes. For more information, contact Sophia Spittal at sspittal2@allegany.edu.
ACM’s annual Arbor Day observance begins at noon in the upper parking lot. Attendees will plant 14 trees. A brief history of Arbor Day, presentation of the college’s Tree Campus Higher Education recognition and Maryland Department of Natural Resources tree planting demonstration will be provided.
