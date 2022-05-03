LAVALE — Allegany College of Maryland will offer a new Engineering — Automated Manufacturing Technology associate in applied science degree program in the fall. A program open house will take place May 9 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Western Maryland Works at ACM located at 37 Lane Ave.
The 67-credit program prepares students for direct employment experiences crucial to advanced and automated manufacturing processes. Through the integration of mathematics, robotics, metallurgy, manual tooling skills, programmable machinery applications, computer-assisted machining techniques and additive manufacturing, students acquire skills that lead to or enhance employment.
“To make sure it best serves our students, we’ve worked with our program advisory committee members — regional companies like Northrop Grumman and National Jet, among others — and secured an MSDE Innovation grant to develop course curriculum,” said Jennifer Light, program coordinator.
Students are eligible to earn up to 20 industry-recognized credentials throughout the degree program and earn National Institute of Metalworking Skills credentialing opportunities, including 14 skill specific credentials and a machining certificate.
Students will be eligible for three certifications in 3D printing and can test for two additional credentials in Autodesk CAD and CAM.
Light can be reached at jlight@allegany.edu or 301-784-5281. More information is available at www.allegany.edu/engineering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.