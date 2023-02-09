CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland will offer a weekend hybrid nursing program starting in the fall.
The program, which offers individuals the chance to enter the workforce in only two years, will accept 40 students into its inaugural class.
Applications are due April 15.
ACM’s nursing program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing and the Maryland and Pennsylvania boards of nursing.
The program partners asynchronous online classes with mandatory in-person skills and lab instruction or clinical commitments every Saturday for up to 15 weeks each semester.
All clinical hours are completed at UPMC Western Maryland.
The program is geared to those with prior college experience or degrees, individuals seeking to start or change careers and those who have previously enrolled in or applied to nursing or other health care programs.
Students are expected to devote between 18 to 20 hours per week to their online courses. Required clinical commitments on Saturdays begin at 7 a.m. and end at 7 p.m.
Program entry requires the completion of 10 specific general education courses. A full list of requirements is available at www.allegany.edu/nursing/weekend-hybrid.
“It is 100% for those who’ve paused their dream of becoming a nurse because of circumstance, current work commitments or responsibilities to their families. In less than 24 months and after passing their boards, they can enter the nursing profession where their credentials and services continue to be in unprecedented demand,” said Rick Cooper, associate dean and nursing program administrator. “They always have the option to return to college, with this degree transferring seamlessly into accredited BSN programs.”
With 600 students enrolled in ACM’s nursing program, Cooper expects the enrollment to double by the 2024-25 academic year. For more information, contact Trina Geisler, advising specialist, at tgeisler@allegany.edu or 301-784-5570.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.