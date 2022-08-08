CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland will welcome its fall semester students to campus Aug. 22 with the start of its 61st academic year. The majority of classes are in person with online, flex and hybrid courses offered.
ACM will host a virtual information session Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. Register at allegany.edu/virtual-info-session. In-person campus tours may be scheduled by contacting the Thomas Welcome Center at 301-784-5005.
Student advising sessions will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the ACM Advising Center. Students may request virtual advising sessions by calling 301-784-5654. Registration is available at allegany.edu/student-orientation.
Fall books are available for purchase and online orders are recommended. The Campus Store will have extended hours Aug. 20 and 24.
For the latest on ACM’s COVID-19 guidelines and protocols, visit allegany.edu/coronavirus.
For more information on ACM programs or questions, email info@allegany.edu or call 301-784-5005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.