DEAR DR. FOX: We truly need your help with our young cat, Smokey. He is approaching 6 months old. He was born in a barn and later found abandoned, and we adopted him at around 3 months of age.
The problem is that he will randomly full-on attack you. His ears go back and he will jump on your leg, arm or ankle, and bite hard with claws dug in. There is rarely any warning. He can be sleeping and then suddenly jump on you if you walk by him. There is no pattern to it.
We play with him regularly and have created many opportunities for him to use his mind with puzzles, hiding toys or treats to find. When he attacks, we sternly say “no.” We have tried squirting him with water, making a loud noise when he does it, and even a rolled-up newspaper when it is really bad. I will pick him up, take him to his room and shut the door for a few minutes, and he seems to calm down.
We love him and don’t know what else to do except rehome him. My husband is the person Smokey loves the most, yet he is attacked just as frequently. We have four grandchildren, and so far he has not gone after them, but I’m sure it’s only a matter of time. That definitely cannot happen!
Is there something we should try that we haven’t yet? I know cats that aren’t with their mom for long can have issues — he was never bottle-fed, but had milk replacer from a dish — but this is straight-up aggression.
When he is sweet, he is a wonderful gift to our lives. We are trying so hard to work through this. — D.F., Winston-Salem, North Carolina
DEAR D.F.: You are courageous and caring not to have already abandoned/rehomed this rather deranged cat. In my experience, most rescued cats who have had to survive in the wild quickly come around, and their defensive, aggressive and prey-killing attack behaviors subside. The latter are generally satisfied with interactive games and toys, as you have tried.
Physically disciplining this cat will only make things worse. You do not say if he has been neutered; if not, then that would be the first step toward subduing his injurious behavior. So many people think male kittens will grow up meek and mild, but once the testosterone builds up as they approach sexual maturity, they can become more aggressive and want to get outdoors. Many do escape, get lost and ultimately breed with female cats (who were either let out by their owners or are feral), leading to ever more kittens being born and filling up animal shelters across the U.S.
The cat-calming pheromone in the plug-in room diffuser product Feliway may help subdue Smokey, along with a few drops of essential oil of lavender on his bedding. Gabapentin, prescribed by your veterinarian, would be worth a trial run, provided he is neutered. If that does not help, your veterinarian might try amitriptyline.
Keep me posted, and good luck!
D.F. REPLIES: We greatly appreciate your quick response to us. I spoke to our veterinarian, and we are scheduling Smokey for neutering within the next week or so. I purchased the Feliway diffuser last week and began the lavender, as well.
We will see how he responds and will try to keep plenty of cat toys for him to attack. He is positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, which I did not realize was so contagious to other cats; we are going to do all we can to keep him busy and happy here with us for as long as he lives. I will put him in his room when we have visitors. We hope to avoid euthanasia with the suggestions you provided. My very best regards to you!
DEAR DR. FOX: I just caught you on an old episode of Johnny Carson, sitting next to Orson Bean. My wife and I very much enjoyed your discussion. I wondered if you were still active, and guessed that you were — seems I was right! — P.T., Portland, Oregon
DEAR P.T.: I am glad you and your wife saw that archived “Tonight Show,” hosted by the one and only Johnny Carson. I made several appearances on his show and others, including those hosted by Merv Griffin, Mike Douglas, Dick Cavett, Katie Couric, Gene Shalit, Larry King, Regis Philbin and Oprah Winfrey. I also did countless radio interviews, including with Joan Rivers, and was on “To Tell the Truth.”
I used these occasions to advocate better understanding and care for animals, wild and domesticated, and to help promote my many books on subjects ranging from understanding your dog to the ethics and risks of genetic engineering and cruelties of animal factory farms.
Recent podcast interviews are posted on my website (drfoxonehealth.com), along with several DVDs.
Send questions to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.
