Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.