CUMBERLAND — Agencies across the state are conducting virtual car seat safety checks via video conference platforms to teach parents how to use car seats correctly.
Maryland Kids In Safety Seats will host a free webinar, titled “Traveling Safely with Your New Baby,” on Sept. 24.
To register for a video car seat assistance appointment or the free webinar, visit mdkiss.org or call 800-370-7328.
“A properly installed child car seat can help keep your child safe, but we recognize during this pandemic you may need support without an in-person appointment,” said Dr. Cliff Mitchell, director of the Maryland Department of Health’s Environmental Health Bureau, in a news release.
“That’s why our new virtual support system allows certified child passenger technicians to guide you through the proper use and installation of your child’s car seat online, safely and effectively.”
