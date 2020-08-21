CUMBERLAND — Resources for Independence has collaborated with local food pantries and other agencies to create and dispense emergency preparedness kits to help families feel more secure when facing the unknown.
Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff at RFI is making resources available for individuals with disabilities during emergencies or when their normal routines are disrupted. Kits provided by the Emergency Preparedness Program from Resources for Independence include basic first aid items such as antiseptic, bandages, gloves and masks, bottled water, nonperishable food, manual can openers, flashlight batteries, soap, toilet paper, toothpaste and toothbrushes.
The kits can be delivered directly to individuals with disabilities and their families upon request. To sign up to receive a kit, call 301-784-1774 or visit http://www.rficil.org/.
