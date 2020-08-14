CUMBERLAND — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is expanding its virtual memory screening offerings to accommodate the high demand for the service.
Screenings will be offered every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 866-232-8484.
Screenings are conducted one-on-one through secure videoconference technology.
The program is free and open to everyone with no minimum age or insurance requirements. Participants need a phone, computer, tablet or any device with a webcam and internet capability.
“The response to our virtual memory screenings has been tremendous,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA president and CEO.
“Memory screenings are an important part of a good health and wellness routine for everyone. At a time when many families are still at home due to COVID-19, this program allows individuals to get screened without having to travel anywhere,” Fuschillo said.
“We’re excited to see so many people taking advantage of this program and look forward to serving even more through our expanded schedule.”
Memory screenings are simple, quick and noninvasive.
The screenings consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions. The screening takes 10 to 15 minutes and is confidential.
Results are not a diagnosis, but a memory screening can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation.
Early detection is important because it can enable the person to begin medications sooner, participate in a clinical trial and take a more active role in developing a care plan.
