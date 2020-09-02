CUMBERLAND — In response to the ongoing needs of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maryland Department of Human Services has launched a redesigned COVID-19 webpage.
The webpage distinguishes itself with five categories of interest — health resources, governor’s ongoing response, DHS employee information, leave policies and payroll information and help for parents during COVID-19.
Since the page debuted March 12, the COVID-19 resources webpage has garnered over 43,000 unique page views.
“Throughout this pandemic, we continually ask ourselves, how are the needs of our constituents being met, what are we learning as we evaluate the nation’s response and how can we evolve as we proactively anticipate and respond to the changing needs of our constituents?” said Lourdes R. Padilla, secretary of the Maryland Department of Human Services. “Having a flexible design that allows for quickly posting and organizing new information has been a top priority for our department during this evolving pandemic. Our website equips Marylanders with the most current information and services during what we know is a particularly stressful time for so many.”
The latest updates and COVID-related resources can be found on the Department of Human Services website at https://dhs.maryland.gov/coronavirus-covid-19-resources/.
