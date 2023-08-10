CUMBERLAND — Cumberland-based AHEC West was recently named one of five nationwide “Champions” for its Healing Allegany program to promote prevention, treatment and recovery from opioid addiction and substance misuse in Allegany County.
The Health Resources and Services Administration recognized Healing Allegany during a July conference in Washington that drew representatives across the country from agencies participating in HRSA’s RCORP initiative — Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. AHEC West was one five agencies from nearly 700 RCORP projects to receive the recognition.
The award came as a surprise to AHEC West Executive Director Susan Stewart and Associate Director Melissa Clark, who attended thesummit.
“This recognition goes beyond AHEC West to the many agencies and individuals who have supported Healing Allegany since the project hit the ground nearly three years ago,” Stewart said. “As Melissa always says: ‘Teamwork makes the dream work!’”
Healing Allegany earned the “Champion” award based on a criteria of “Innovative Approaches, Innovative Partnerships and Replicable Efforts.”
Specifically, the award recognized several individual aspects of the Healing Allegany campaign, including the Street Team, which distributes overdose-reversing naloxone and other harm-reduction items, the integration of Peer Recovery Specialists into all aspects of the project, a strong relationship with the local criminal justice system and development of a 24-hour Peer support hotline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.