AHEC approved to offer apprenticeship program
CUMBERLAND — Western Maryland Area Health Education Center — West has been approved to offer an apprenticeship program in health care services by the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council.
The new apprenticeship expands opportunities for jobseekers by connecting them with high-wage jobs in traditional and nontraditional industries while supporting the workforce needs of local businesses.
Apprenticeships are full-time careers that include on-the-job training and classroom instruction. Anyone 18 or older can be a registered apprentice, while high school students can pursue youth apprenticeships.
