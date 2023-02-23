CUMBERLAND — AHEC West, working under a state-funded grant to address opioid misuse in Allegany County, has begun operation of a 24-hour hotline staffed by peer recovery specialists to support people struggling with substance use disorder.
The Peer Support 24/7 Hotline offers support for anyone seeking immediate help with substance use and the many challenges associated with it.
The hotline — 240-410-3070 — is an outgrowth of the “Peer/Patrol” project at AHEC West, a cooperative initiative with the Cumberland Police Department that enlists patrol officers as ambassadors for the counseling and other supportive services offered by peer recovery specialists. In providing information to people they encounter who might benefit from such support, officers noted a need for immediate assistance after normal workday hours.
“The hotline fills that gap for people who need help right now,” said Melissa Clark, associate director at AHEC West and the project director for Peer/Patrol. “Our peer recovery specialists go above and beyond in working to help people struggling with substance use disorder. The hotline is another example of their passion and commitment.”
Certified peer recovery specialists — also referred to as peer support workers or simply peers — serve as recovery coaches with the experience of recovery from substance use disorder or a mental health condition who provide support to others experiencing similar challenges. Peers have “been there, done that” in the struggle to overcome substance dependence and behavioral challenges and can relate to others through that shared experience. AHEC West employs six peers working the Healing Allegany project and other initiatives to reduce illness and death associated with misuse of opioids.
Funded by the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center, the Peer/Patrol project brings AHEC West and the Cumberland Police Department together in a unique partnership that seeks to expand the reach of peers in the community by having officers share information with the public as part of their normal patrol duties. The project also provides a peer to clients of the Allegany County Pre-Trial Diversion Program.
One of three area health education centers in Maryland, and more than 225 nationwide, AHEC West was established in 1976 with a mission to improve access to and promote quality in health care through education and collaboration. Since the launch of the Healing Allegany project more than three years ago, the nonprofit has taken a large role in working with other agencies and individuals to address the regional opioid epidemic. For more information, visit ahecwest.org/healing.
