CUMBERLAND — The Allegany High School Marching Band was the top scoring band at 91.30 among all bands at the Southern Garrett High School Marching Band Competition held in Accident.
Allegany is still first among all Group 1 Open bands within Tournament of Bands after week five.
The next competition will be the Region 5 Championships at Spring Mill High School on Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. with Allegany performing at 4:45 p.m.
All of the 11 regions in the Tournament of Bands circuit will hold championships to determine seeding for the Atlantic Coast Marching Band Open Championships on Nov. 7 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
