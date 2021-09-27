CUMBERLAND — The Allegany High School Marching Band won Group 1 Open Class with a score of 83.45, finishing second among all six Open Class bands at the Central Dauphin Bandorama in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Allegany is first in its class within Tournament of Bands after the second week of competition.
Allegany’s 2021 field show is titled “Gravity,” which pulls its members back to the people, activities and things that they love. The program uses music composed by Phillip Glass, Elliott Goldenthal, Sara Barielles and Carol Britton Chambers and arranged by Chris Kellermeyer, Larry Jackson and Mark Gauthier.
The band consists of 30 playing members and 15 color guard members led by Drum Major Genevieve Batman, Battery Percussion Leader Noah Logsdon, Pit Percussion Leader Daniel Schneider and Winds Section Leader Anna Martz.
The band is under the direction of Larry T. Jackson. Staff includes Assistant Band Director Chris Kellermeyer, Color Guard Director and Designer Matt Stoops; Guard Tech Assistant Timmy Growden; Drill Design Jon Louthian; Percussion Caption Head Mark Gauthier; Percussion Tech Assistant Brian Records; and Marching Caption Head Reid Smith.
The Preview of Champions is scheduled Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at Greenway Avenue Stadium. Bands to compete are Petersburg, Southern, Fort Hill, Mountain Ridge, Musselman and Warren County with Allegany in exhibition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.