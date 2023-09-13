CUMBERLAND — The 1963 class of Allegany High School will hold its 60th reunion the weekend of Sept. 22-24.
An ice breaker will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus home, 66 N. Mechanic St.
Classmates will tour Allegany High School Saturday at 10 a.m. led by Brian White. Meet at the main door near the Camper statue.
The Cumberland Country Club is the setting for a social hour and buffet dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday.
A moment to remember deceased classmates and a brief program will be followed by favorite dance music selected by Jim Corley.
On Sunday at 1 p.m., classmates will meet for a picnic at the pavilion of Grace Memorial Community Church, 1005 Bishop Walsh Road.
For more information, contact LeAnn, 301-268-2341; Fred, 301-478-5814; or Nancy, 240-727-7287.
