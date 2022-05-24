CUMBERLAND— The Allegany Museum will open a special exhibition titled “Allegany: The American High School Experience” from July 2-31.
The exhibit was fully developed and designed by Allegany High School students in the historical research methods course.
The exhibit will explore the history of sports, band, student life and other aspects of the high school experience. It will feature a replica of the Sedgwick Street building built in Legos and a video that embodies the emotion of high school through the years. Artifacts donated from members of the community will be on display.
“This year’s group of historical research methods students were the perfect blend of critical, analytical and creative thinking for tackling such a large endeavor,” said teacher Brian White. “From my perspective as a teacher, the curation of this exhibit is the best demonstration of utilizing all types of students’ skills at the highest level of professional applications.”
A visit to the exhibit is scheduled as part of the Campers Class Reunion Weekend on July 9.
Learn more about the exhibit at https://alleganymuseum.org.
