OAKLAND — The Health Education and Outreach Division of the Garrett County Health Department announced the May winners of the kNOwDRINKING Talk it UP. Lock it UP! Pledge Contest: Store and monitor your alcohol responsibly. Emily Nelson and Jennifer Koach were chosen as the gift card winners out of 60 Facebook users who participated in the May pledge.
Pledges were made to not provide alcohol to youth under the age of 21 by 93% of respondents.
Other pledges were:
Educate youth about underage drinking and be a positive role mode — 83%.
Not purchase large quantities of alcohol that is not secured, and to monitor alcohol in my home — 60%.
Store alcohol in a harder to reach area. — 53%.
Lock up alcohol in my home— 45%.
A June contest is underway on the kNOwDRINKING.net website and Facebook page. Help choose the next billboard message for a chance to win a set of cornhole boards and Maryland state park passes. Winners will be chosen randomly.
Talk it Up. Lock it Up! is administered by the Garrett County Health Department.
For more information about prevention programs at the Garrett County Health Department, call 301-334-7730 or 301-895-3111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.