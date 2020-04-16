OAKLAND — April is Alcohol Awareness Month and the Garrett County Health Department is sharing information and resources offered by its programs.
Alcohol sales are skyrocketing as part of the COVID-19 epidemic, the health department reported.
Using alcohol as a pain reliever can create more complications with an individual’s health and further burden the health care systems. Excessive alcohol use can create a weakened immune system.
Excessive alcohol can make it harder for your body to resist disease, increasing your risk of various illnesses, especially pneumonia, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Safer and healthier coping tools could include spending time together as a family, exercising, completing projects, preparing healthy meals or learning a new skill or hobby. To share your favorite way of spending time without alcohol, leave a comment on the kNOwDRINKING.net Facebook page. Four comments will be randomly selected April 30 to win a gift card for either pizza or iTunes.
Alcoholism is an illness and there should be no shame in seeking help. Resources available include:
• National Helpline, 844-289-0879.
• Alcoholics Anonymous, 212-870-3400.
• National Association for Children of Alcoholics, 888-554-2627.
• Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 800-662-4357.
For local alcohol resources or information, contact the following programs at the Garrett County Health Department:
• Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs Program, 301-334-7730.
• Substance Use Disorder Program, 301-334-7670.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.