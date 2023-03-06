CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Public Schools relaunched the Middle and High School All-County Honor Band Festival at Fort Hill High School, making it the first countywide band festival since 2020.
The Middle School Honor Band was conducted by John Boyd, a high school band director from Virginia Beach. Wind and percussion students from Braddock, Mount Savage, Washington and Westmar middle schools auditioned for All-County Band.
“These young people are a credit to this community,” Boyd said. “Their hard work, enthusiasm and collaboration shine a light on the incredible potential in leadership, performance and service in the years to come.”
The Senior High All-County Band consisted of wind and percussion students from Allegany, Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge high schools. The band was conducted by Mark Lortz of Stevenson University, who directed the world premiere of his band arrangement of “Can Can.”
