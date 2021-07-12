CUMBERLAND — The Embassy Theatre will present the American classic “All My Sons,” written by Arthur Miller and directed by Denise Adams, opening Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.
Additional performances are Aug. 14, 20 and 21 at 8 p.m. and Aug. 15 and 22 at 2 p.m.
How far would a man go to protect his family, his interests and his legacy? Joe Keller, the patriarch in “All My Sons,” desperately wants to secure and maintain the financial security and legacy he spent so many years building, ready to hand it down to his surviving son Chris.
At the same time, Joe’s wife, Kate, is still waiting for their eldest son, Larry, to return from war, determined that he is alive and will marry the former girl next door Ann, the daughter of Joe’s former business partner who is sitting in prison punished for Joe’s crimes.
To complicate the family drama, Chris and Ann want to get married.
In “All My Sons,” Miller creates a post-war American family in a tragic downfall of lies, greed, love and loss, demanding the audience to examine its own social responsibilities to all the sons of American wars.
The production stars Kevin Shreve, Nicole Halmos, Justice Courrier, Katie Wilson, Brendon Eric McCabe, Timothy Bambara, Jesse Puffenberger, Whitney O’Haver and Colin Vogtman.
“All My Sons” will be Adams’ directorial debut at the Embassy Theatre. She has been the artistic director for Braddock Middle School’s drama club for the last four years and has been an actor with many local theaters, including Acting Out for Good, Cumberland Theatre, Frostburg State University and the Embassy. She received her degree from FSU in theater and Dance and her most recent work has been as the choreographer for Fort Hill High School’s drama club and show choir.
Tickets are discounted for students and seniors and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.
For more information, contact the Embassy Theatre at 240-362-7183, embassytheatre@atlanticbbn.net or visit www.embassytheatrecorp.org.
