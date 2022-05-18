Arts Council accepting grant applications
CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council is accepting applications for its 2022-2023 grants program.
The program, made possible by County Arts Development funding of the Maryland State Arts Council, supports nonprofit organizations and individual artists in the creation of activities and programs that champion the arts in the community. The deadline to enter is June 30.
This round of funding will be for general operating grants only and must be used for activities, programs, projects and operations that occur between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023. The grants may be used to support the daily operations of arts agencies and are intended to fill critical funding gaps which often limit arts organizations in paying professional staff, managing facilities or pursuing capital improvements.
Grants are available only to 501©3 organizations whose primary mission is arts related. They are awarded on a 1:1 cash match that may not include in-kind support. The maximum award per organization is $3,500 annually. Details on grant eligibility and guidelines, along with grant application forms, can be found at https://www.alleganyartscouncil.org/grants/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.