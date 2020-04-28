CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council is accepting applications for its 2020-2021 grants program.
The program, made possible by County Arts Development funding of the Maryland State Arts Council, supports nonprofit organizations and individual artists in the creation of activities, programs and placemaking efforts that champion the arts in the community.
The program offers two types of grants — general operating grants and creative placemaking grants. Grant awards are for activities, programs, projects and operations that occur between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021.
General operating grants, which may not exceed $3,500, may be used to support the day-to-day work of nonprofit organizations in the arts sector, which includes programming costs, general operations and capital expenses.
Creative placemaking grants, which may not exceed $5,000, support the work of one or more partners, including public, private, nonprofit and community sectors, along with individual artists who seek to undertake projects that shape the physical and social character of the community. Successful creative placemaking projects animate public and private spaces, rejuvenate structures and streetscapes, improve local business viability and public safety and bring people together.
Details on grant eligibility and guidelines, along with grant application forms, can be found at http://www.alleganyartscouncil.org/resource.php?id=24. The deadline to enter is June 30.
