CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council has announced the winners of the 2020 Members Show.
Juror Jamison Odone, local artist and Frostburg State University assistant professor of illustration, selected the winners based on the work he felt distinguished itself as being from “this moment in history.”
• Best in show: “2020 in the Rearview Mirror,” Sherri Sensabaugh.
• Second place: “Double Exposure,” Liz Medcalf.
• Third place: “Angel the Anglerfish,” Debbie Pfaff.
• Honorable mention: “In the Arms of Winter,” Maggie Pratt.
A People’s Choice Award will be announced in early January. Voting for the People’s Choice Award is available via the arts council’s Facebook page @AlleganyArtsCouncil through Jan. 2.
All the entries to the 2020 Members Show can be viewed at www.alleganyartscouncil.org/saville-exhibition.
The AAC headquarters at 9 N. Centre St. is currently closed to the public.
