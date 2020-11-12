CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council announced the winners of the 2020 Western Maryland Watercolor Society Exhibition, “Color in Motion,” during a virtual awards presentation held via Zoom.
Juror Mark Nicolas selected winners in a variety of categories:
• Best in show: “Driving Home,” Patricia Wilt.
• First place: “Magic on a Walk in the Woods,” Kathryn Delaney.
• Second place: “Bliss to Storm,” Kathryn Delaney.
• Third place: “Moonflower,” Lita Havens.
• Honorable mention: “Market Street Bridge,” Jill Baldinger.
• Larry Crop Creativity Award: “Atwater Spire,” Laura Thornburg.
• Newcomer Award: “Autumn Glory,” Anita Teter.
The Western Maryland Watercolor Society is a nonprofit organization that provides a group forum for watercolor enthusiasts meeting regularly, conducting workshops and exploring new directions in the medium of watercolor.
“Color in Motion” will run through Nov. 28 in the Arts Council’s Schwab Gallery. A digital gallery can be viewed at https://www.alleganyartscouncil.org/schwab-exhibition/.
