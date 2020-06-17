CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council has distributed $1,250 as part of its micro-grant program available to artist members of the organization.
The Artist Relief Fund is intended to assist practicing artists who have been impacted by the effects of COVID-19 and to supplement funding, grants and loans available through other sources. The deadline to apply for funding is June 30.
“Supporting local artists is key to preserving the arts in our community, especially during difficult times,” Julie Westendorff, executive director of the council, said. “We want to ensure that our regional arts scene emerges as strong as ever once this crisis has passed.”
Applicants must be a current artist, sustainer, advocate, patron or lifetime member of the Allegany Arts Council in good standing. They must apply as individuals and are eligible for no more than one award, not to exceed $250.
At least 30% of the applicant’s personal, household income must be derived from creative endeavors, including the creation and sale of original artwork, performance, theater, dance, writing or other creative, “gig-based” employment.
A brief, electronic application will be reviewed by the Allegany Arts Council. Awards will be issued in the order they are received, provided the applicant meets eligibility guidelines. Applicants who do not meet guidelines will be notified. A limited amount of funding is available and will be awarded until depleted.
To apply, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CHBBLYT. For questions, email art@alleganyarts.org.
