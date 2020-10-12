CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council’s Saville Gallery is showing the work of Baltimore ceramics artist Brad Blair in a solo exhibition, “Obscure Oddities: Clay Creations,” which will be on display through Oct. 31.
The series explores Blair’s sense of creativity, imagination and patience as he builds detailed sculpture monstrosities with personalities all their own.
“I find that my sculptures tend to have looks of confusion, surprise, concern, anger, doubt, shock and disbelief,” said Blair.
“These are the same emotions that I sometimes feel about the world around me. I try to create works with various personalities so that all viewers have something they can relate to.”
Blair is an artist, educator and gallery coordinator. In 2014, he earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from Florida State University, focusing on ceramics and sculpture.
Prior to that, he graduated from Towson University in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in art and design.
Aside from making artwork and exhibiting it nationally, Blair is an adjunct professor at Towson, gallery coordinator at Harford Community College and instructor of ceramic classes at Baltimore Clayworks and The New Phoenix Pottery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.