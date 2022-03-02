For the Cumberland Times-News
CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council will partner with Allegany County Public Schools for its annual Student Art Showcase March 5-26.
The show, Emerging Artists, will feature the artwork of elementary, middle and high school students working in a variety of mediums, including watercolor, collage, assemblage and pottery.
The annual showcase gives art teachers an opportunity to present the work of their students in a professional exhibition setting. “This is a valuable experience for children — seeing their work on display gives them the confidence to continue pursuing art as a career or lifelong avocation,” the Arts Council said in a news release.
An opening night reception will be held March 5 from 6-8 p.m. in the Saville and Schwab galleries, 9 N. Centre St. Cash prizes will be awarded to students in elementary, middle and high school and the work will be juried by M.C. “Maggie” Pratt, an arts educator who teaches in the Arts Council’s Arts in Schools program.
Almost Indigo, a band comprised of Allegany High School students, will play during the event. Almost Indigo plays mostly rock, as well as blues, pop, and funk.
The reception is free and the public is invited.
