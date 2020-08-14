CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council recently awarded $25,000 in grant money among 15 area nonprofits.
General operating grants for 2020-2021 were awarded to Acting Out for ALS, Chorus of the Potomac, Cumberland Choral Society, Cumberland Theatre, Embassy Theatre, Frostburg State University Center for Literary Arts, FSU Cultural Events Series, FSU department of theatre and dance, Maryland Theatre Arts Company, Mountainside Baroque, Potomac Concert Band, Tri-State Community Concert Association and World Artists Experiences.
The FSU department of folklore and folklife studies received a creative placemaking grant for its Mountain Traditions project.
“Now more than ever, the arts council is proud to support organizations that are creating artistic and cultural opportunities right in our backyard despite the many challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said Deb Litman.
The arts council has applied for an additional $25,000 of emergency grant assistance through the Maryland State Arts Council in the hopes of further supporting local arts organizations during the health crisis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.