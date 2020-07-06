Allegany Arts Council names national photo contest winners

CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council launched its sixth annual Allegany National Photography Competition & Exhibition with its first-ever live virtual awards ceremony and juror chat.
The event took place June 27 via Facebook Live and YouTube and included an opportunity for those watching at home to ask questions of juror Brownie Harris. Harris selected winners from an outstanding selection of photographs and prizes were awarded in the categories of color, monochrome, and photography as sculpture. Awards were as follows:
• Best in Show, Doug Schwab, Cumberland, “Ellis Island Processing Room, with a view.”
• First Place Color, Shelby Poor, Canoga Park, California, “I’m Not Dead Yet: One.”
• Second Place Color, Ron Cooper, Englewood, Colorado, “The Laugh.”
• Third Place Color, Katherine Sirvio, Royal Oak, Michigan, “Children of Chincero.”
• First Place Monochrome, Linda Hale, Port Matilda, Pennsylvania, “Born by the River.”
• Second Place Monochrome, Michael Joseph, Boston, Massachusetts, “Alister & Sherie.”
• Third Place Monochrome, John Keatley, Seattle, Washington, for “08715 0527.”
• Photography as Sculpture, James Richards; New York, New York, “Razor Blades — New Orleans After Katrina — Trashed Roof.”
All of the photographs juried into this year’s exhibition may be viewed at www.alleganyphotoshow.org through July 18. In addition, the arts council invites the public to vote for the People’s Choice Award.
Votes may be submitted via the group’s Facebook page @AlleganyArts Council. Voting will take place through July 18 and the winner will be announced that evening, during the online event, “Exploring the Digital Gallery: Behind the Screen with Frostburg State University Professor, Robert Hein.”
During the event, Hein will discuss this year’s show and the works included in it. The event is free and will be available via the Zoom platform. To get the link, visit the Schedule of Events tab at www.alleganyphotoshow.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.