Members Exhibition open at 9 N. Centre
CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council will present the 2022 Annual Members Exhibition through June 25 in its Saville and Schwab Galleries, 9 N. Centre St.
Awards will be announced during a public opening June 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibit features the work of more than 60 members and includes photography, painting, woodworking, sculpture and mixed media pieces.
Frederick County photographer Marshall Dupuie will serve as juror.
